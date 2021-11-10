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A Deleted Bill Gates Documentary Has Been Revived
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163 views • November 10, 2021
Bill Gates is the Antichrist
the MSM is his image
and the C19+ vax pass is the Mark of the Beast — no true repentance possible, no unsubscribe, and no hope except to kowtow to Big Brother/Daddy Government
the MSM is his image
and the C19+ vax pass is the Mark of the Beast — no true repentance possible, no unsubscribe, and no hope except to kowtow to Big Brother/Daddy Government
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