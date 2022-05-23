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NIGHT SHADOWS 05222022 -- War Drums Beating Loud & Clear. Russia, China, Ukraine, Poland, Israel & More
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120 views • May 23, 2022
This is flash update concerning a number of reports that may well lead to a major expansion of the Ukraine conflict that will rapidly bring in other nations of the world. Then we have rumors and some verifications that people are having credit card problems due to a "glitch" in the systems. The time is coming when they will pull the system of credit down and close the banking system, we just don't know when. Perhaps these "glitches" are "tests" to find "problems" so when the switch is thrown everything goes down globally & more...
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Thanks for listening and if you feel led to:
Become a NIGHT SHADOWS Member at $9.95 per month: http://nightshadows.valueaddon.com/users/subscribe/56049f9a-993c-45ab-8d26-6e16c0a8a241
Get ALL 3 FREQUENCY ebooks, 2 monthly 40-page PDF magazines, daily news and MUCH MORE!!
Stewart Best P.O. Box 55 Downsville, WI 54735 Larry Taylor P.O. Box 317 Talihina, OK. 74571-0317
BRIGHTEON: https://www.brighteon.com/channels/runtysrant Rumble: https://rumble.com/user/Runty1940
The best way to stay in touch with us is to be on the email list: http://eepurl.com/bs1HBv
FREE!! Stewart Best’s “DARKLIGHT” – over 700 pages for free.
https://drive.google.com/file/d/1AOcDqr9AHip5TC-ueTShecKt9YcqYief/view
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