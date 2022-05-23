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NIGHT SHADOWS 05222022 -- War Drums Beating Loud & Clear. Russia, China, Ukraine, Poland, Israel & More
NIGHT SHADOWS
NIGHT SHADOWS
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120 views • May 23, 2022
This is flash update concerning a number of reports that may well lead to a major expansion of the Ukraine conflict that will rapidly bring in other nations of the world. Then we have rumors and some verifications that people are having credit card problems due to a "glitch" in the systems. The time is coming when they will pull the system of credit down and close the banking system, we just don't know when. Perhaps these "glitches" are "tests" to find "problems" so when the switch is thrown everything goes down globally & more... 

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© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

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