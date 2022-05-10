CORRUPTION? WATCHDOG GROUP CLAIMS $300 MILLION IN 'ROYALTIES' PAID TO FAUCI, OTHERS...

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RonPaulLibertyReport
Ron Paul Liberty Report
A corruption watchdog group has examined National Institutes of Health records and determined that as much as $300 million dollars has been paid to NIH employees, including Fauci, over the past ten years as "royalties" for their discoveries. Is this unique, or just another example of the evils of public/private entities. Also today, the Pentagon is scrambling for new weapons to send to Ukraine - weapons makers are thrilled. Finally: as to be expected, Congress adds a few billion to Biden's military aid package to Ukraine (while Americans pay up to seven dollars for a gallon of gas).