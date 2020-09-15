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Churches Under Siege Part 1: Introduction
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110 views • September 15, 2020
BLM and Anti-Fa are coming to your Church! Are you prepared? Is your pastor prepared? Are these social justice warriors or marauders? subscribestar.com/christianvoice08 Are they rioting over racism and inequity? What is driving these movements? Brother Ken takes on the controversial issues and shines the light of the Word and history on these movements to help prepare and protect the Church.
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