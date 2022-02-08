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Canada: Ottawa declares state of emergency as truckers protest escalates
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230 views • February 08, 2022
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The mayor of the Canadian capital Ottawa imposed a state of national emergency amid the truckers protest over Covid-19 vaccine mandate. According to the Mayor Jim Watson, the state of emergency is aimed at dealing with the unprecedented protests.
Mirrored from https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=k1KJrvfqnqw
The mayor of the Canadian capital Ottawa imposed a state of national emergency amid the truckers protest over Covid-19 vaccine mandate. According to the Mayor Jim Watson, the state of emergency is aimed at dealing with the unprecedented protests.
Mirrored from https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=k1KJrvfqnqw
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