"Ukraine has Roughly 10 Brigades Left - Russia Will Obliterate Those Forces in No Time" - Col (ret) Douglas Macgregor
Published 17 hours ago

"Ukraine has roughly 10 brigades left, Russia will obliterate those forces in no time.

Russia will move towards Kharkov, circle the city, invite Ukrainians to attack them and then destroy Ukrainian forces."

russiaukrainerussianukrainiansmo

