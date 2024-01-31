Create New Account
Transhumanism is Here. NeuraLink is scouting for ginea pigs ~ Just put this in your brain!
GalacticStorm
Published 16 hours ago

Teslaconomics posted on X - "This is really next level, it’s no wonder the first Neuralink product is called Telepathy"


Elon Musk posts:

"The first Neuralink product is called Telepathy. Enables control of your phone or computer, and through them almost any device, just by thinking.


Initial users will be those who have lost the use of their limbs. Imagine if Stephen Hawking could communicate faster than a speed typist or auctioneer. That is the goal."


https://x.com/Teslaconomics/status/1752156006107492670?s=20

Keywords
elon musktranshumanismneuralinkbrain implant

