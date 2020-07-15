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WEARING A MASK IS DANGEROUS! WATCH THIS VIDEO!
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90 views • July 15, 2020
Produced by Owen Shroyer at The War Room on June 25, 2020
https://banned.video/watch?id=5ef3eb10672706002f2db985
Don't miss this shocking report as Owen exposes the dangers of wearing a mask on a regular basis!
To support Owen's physical test see this report on the dangers of breathing in CO2 that was done in 1976 by The National Institute for Occupational Safety and Health (NIOSH): https://ethanolrfa.org/wp-content/uploads/2016/02/Module-2-Handout-CO2-Adverse-Health-Effects-Fact-Sheet.pdf The National Institute for Occupational Safety and Health (NIOSH) is responsible for conducting research and making recommendations for the prevention of work-related injury and illness.
https://banned.video/watch?id=5ef3eb10672706002f2db985
Don't miss this shocking report as Owen exposes the dangers of wearing a mask on a regular basis!
To support Owen's physical test see this report on the dangers of breathing in CO2 that was done in 1976 by The National Institute for Occupational Safety and Health (NIOSH): https://ethanolrfa.org/wp-content/uploads/2016/02/Module-2-Handout-CO2-Adverse-Health-Effects-Fact-Sheet.pdf The National Institute for Occupational Safety and Health (NIOSH) is responsible for conducting research and making recommendations for the prevention of work-related injury and illness.
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