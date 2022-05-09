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This Is What Pollinators Eat #shorts
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31 views • May 09, 2022
CHECK OUT THE COMPLETE EPISODE 👇
https://www.youtube.com/embed/-Ue2avhMw-o
How many pollinators do you know? 🐝
Juliana Hipolito, a Post-Doctoral researcher in Ecology at the National Institute for Amazonian Research in Brazil whose work focuses on the conservation of pollinators in the Amazon and Atlantic Forest shares what other creatures help in the pollination process!
According to Julia, bees aren't the only creatures in nature contributing to the pollination process. She shares that moths, birds, and butterflies also do their share. And they also have DIFFERENT ways of obtaining pollen! 🦋
Did you know that moths also help in pollination? Let us know in the comments.
https://www.youtube.com/embed/-Ue2avhMw-o
How many pollinators do you know? 🐝
Juliana Hipolito, a Post-Doctoral researcher in Ecology at the National Institute for Amazonian Research in Brazil whose work focuses on the conservation of pollinators in the Amazon and Atlantic Forest shares what other creatures help in the pollination process!
According to Julia, bees aren't the only creatures in nature contributing to the pollination process. She shares that moths, birds, and butterflies also do their share. And they also have DIFFERENT ways of obtaining pollen! 🦋
Did you know that moths also help in pollination? Let us know in the comments.
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