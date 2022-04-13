Healing with Dr Daniels Podcast - The Art of the Double Cross (ARCHIVED Radio Show 03.07.17)

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The show's title is: The Art of the Double Cross
Big Business thought they could spy on you through your health records. Dr Daniels reveals how they were double crossed. Big Business shot themselves in the foot and corrupted their own data. This small glitch may save your privacy but ruin your life. Tune in Think Happens
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