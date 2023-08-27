Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
Bee Fortress Bear-Proof Varroa Destructor-Killing Bee Hive
channel image
BeeFortressUSA
1 Subscribers
13 views
Published 19 hours ago

Will there ever be a more advanced honey bee hive than the Fortress Beehive, by Bee Fortress USA, Inc.? Time will tell, and if there is, it will probably be invented by serial inventor, John Rocheleau. For now, the Fortress Beehive is the most advanced beehive in the world. It is electrically heated (by solar or utility), ventilated by solar-powered fan or by natural convection, has a moat (like any real fortress does) that keeps ants, hive beetles and spiders out, is bear-proof, Murder Hornets cannot get in, and kills the number one parasite: varroa destructor mites, which makes #ReallySavingTheBees easier than at any time in beekeeping history! In this video we showcase the three different presentations of the complete Bee Fortress USA, Inc. Fortress Beehive. In upcoming videos, we will break down each component of the Fortress Beehive, so you can see how amazing this beehive really is, how it came about, and what it can do for beekeepers around the world who want nothing but the best for their honey bees. Stay tuned! In the meantime, visit our website, our Twitter account, or call us so you can learn how to acquire the one and only Fortress Beehive: https://www.beefortressusa.com 800-598-5949  @RealBeeFortress  #ReallySavingTheBees

Keywords
honey beesblack bearsbear-resistant beehivessolar-powered beehive

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2023 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket