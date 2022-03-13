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FULL INTERVIEW: Lara Logan: Ukraine, Nazis, CIA, and United Nations | Flyover Conservatives
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10383 views • March 13, 2022
Today on the Flyover Conservatives Show Lara Logan ties together President Zelensky and Ukraine with Nazis, CIA, and the United Nations.
Lara Logan is a multi Emmy award winning journalist and war correspondent with CBS, 60-Minutes, and Fox Nation. She has traveled all over the world, in the most dangerous of places to bring truth to light.
If you want to know what is going on in Ukraine… THIS is the episode to watch and share!
To learn more, follow: LaraLogan.com
Watch a 10-Minute Clip with Lara Logan: https://banned.video/watch?id=622d14d2185c1a6e14c4ff97
Lara Logan about the 2020 Election and Election Integrity: https://banned.video/watch?id=620a7c35cb84f602bf90d49c
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Be Blessed!
- The Flyover Team
Business or Media, please contact us at:
[email protected]
Lara Logan is a multi Emmy award winning journalist and war correspondent with CBS, 60-Minutes, and Fox Nation. She has traveled all over the world, in the most dangerous of places to bring truth to light.
If you want to know what is going on in Ukraine… THIS is the episode to watch and share!
To learn more, follow: LaraLogan.com
Watch a 10-Minute Clip with Lara Logan: https://banned.video/watch?id=622d14d2185c1a6e14c4ff97
Lara Logan about the 2020 Election and Election Integrity: https://banned.video/watch?id=620a7c35cb84f602bf90d49c
-------------------------------------------
► Sign Up For Our Newsletter! -https://bit.ly/flyovernewsletter
► MEET US IN PERSON!! Text EVENTS to 40509
► Support Flyover Directly - https://www.flyoverconservatives.com/donate
► Flyover Conservatives Gold and Silver Buyer of Choice- https://flyovergold.com
► Own Your Own Business As An Option To Avoid The Jab- https://FlyoverCarpet.com
► Use Promo Code “ Flyover” For Up To 66% Off When Checking Out At
https://MyPillow.com/Flyover
► Get $50 off of Dr. Sherwood’s 13 Week Course to Reset Your Life-
https://DoctorSoGood.com
► Get The TuttleTwins Books Today - https://FlyoverTwins.com
► Get 5% Off Of Dr. Zelenko’s Protocol ZStack at - https://FlyoverHealth.com
► Support a Family Owned, Pro-Life Woman Merch Store
🛍 https://col1972.com/discount/Flyover
-------------------------------------------
Follow our Social Media so we can be best friends
💬Telegram: https://t.me/FlyoverConservatives
🐦Twitter: https://twitter.com/davidmwhited
🏘FB Community: https://www.facebook.com/groups/flyoverconservatives
📱FB Page: https://www.facebook.com/flyoverconservatives
📸Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/flyoverconservatives/
🧑💻Website: https://flyoverconservatives.com
► ALL LINKS: https://sociatap.com/FlyoverConservatives
-------------------------------------------
Be Blessed!
- The Flyover Team
Business or Media, please contact us at:
[email protected]
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