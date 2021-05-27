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Germ theory vs Terrain theory
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168 views • May 27, 2021
Sam Bailey, May 25, 2021
Germ Theory vs Terrain Theory.
Please support my channel ▶ https://www.subscribestar.com/drsambailey
Leave me a tip! ▶ https://www.buymeacoffee.com/drsambailey
Virus Mania in New Zealand:
* NZers who would like to order the book locally for $65 (incl. shipping) please contact [email protected]
Virus Mania Paperback:
* Abe (lots of suppliers): https://www.abebooks.com/products/isbn/9783752629781/30869270194&;cm_sp=snippet-_-srp1-_-PLP1
* US Independent Bookseller Powell's Books: https://www.powells.com/book/virus-mania-9783752629781
Virus Mania Audiobook:
*Kobo: https://www.kobo.com/us/en/audiobook/virus-mania-corona-covid-19-measles-swine-flu-cervical-cancer-avian-flu-sars-bse-hepatitis-c-aids-polio-spanish-flu
*Scribd: https://www.scribd.com/audiobook/505809369/Virus-Mania-Corona-COVID-19-Measles-Swine-Flu-Cervical-Cancer-Avian-Flu-SARS-BSE-Hepatitis-C-AIDS-Polio-Spanish-Flu-How-the-Medical-Indust
*Chirp: https://www.chirpbooks.com/audiobooks/virus-mania-corona-covid-19-measles-swine-flu-cervical-cancer-avian
*Nook Audiobooks: https://www.nookaudiobooks.com/audiobook/1037783/Virus-Mania-Corona-COVID-Measles-Swine-Flu-Cervica
*Apple: https://books.apple.com/us/audiobook/id1565689478
References:
1. Virus Mania - 3rd English edition
2. Impure Science - Steven Epstein: https://books.google.co.nz/books/about/Impure_Science.html?id=kZOso0FMsrMC&;redir_esc=y
3. Wikipedia - Germ theory of disease: https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Germ_theory_of_disease
4. Wikipedia - Germ theory denialism: https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Germ_theory_denialism
5. The Germ-Theory of Disease - Prof H. Bastian, BMJ April 10, 1875: https://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/pmc/articles/PMC2295625/pdf/brmedj04565-0003.pdf
6. The challenges of modeling mammalian biocomplexity - Nicholson, et al: https://www.academia.edu/12350051/The_challenges_of_modeling_mammalian_biocomplexity
7. Origins of “opportunistic” in medical literature: https://www.oed.com/view/Entry/131972?rskey=NeA6xy&;result=1&p=emailAoQszLzDuggsI&d=131972
8. Second Thoughts on the Germ Theory - René Dubos, Scientific American, May 1955: https://www.jstor.org/stable/24944640?seq=1
9. Anthrax incidence - United States: https://web.archive.org/web/20161226203133/https://www.cdc.gov/nczved/divisions/dfbmd/diseases/anthrax/technical.html
Subscribe for new YouTube videos ▶ https://www.youtube.com/c/DrSamBailey
Follow me on Odysee (go on you know you want to!) ▶ https://odysee.com/@drsambailey:c
Follow me on LBRY (it's the older version of Odysee but still good)
▶ https://lbry.tv/$/invite/@drsambailey:c
Follow me on BrandNew Tube (yes, it has even more stuff!) ▶ https://brandnewtube.com/@Drsambailey
Send business/sponsorship inquiries to [email protected]
----------------
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=zFS57OJ9VyM
Germ Theory vs Terrain Theory.
Please support my channel ▶ https://www.subscribestar.com/drsambailey
Leave me a tip! ▶ https://www.buymeacoffee.com/drsambailey
Virus Mania in New Zealand:
* NZers who would like to order the book locally for $65 (incl. shipping) please contact [email protected]
Virus Mania Paperback:
* Abe (lots of suppliers): https://www.abebooks.com/products/isbn/9783752629781/30869270194&;cm_sp=snippet-_-srp1-_-PLP1
* US Independent Bookseller Powell's Books: https://www.powells.com/book/virus-mania-9783752629781
Virus Mania Audiobook:
*Kobo: https://www.kobo.com/us/en/audiobook/virus-mania-corona-covid-19-measles-swine-flu-cervical-cancer-avian-flu-sars-bse-hepatitis-c-aids-polio-spanish-flu
*Scribd: https://www.scribd.com/audiobook/505809369/Virus-Mania-Corona-COVID-19-Measles-Swine-Flu-Cervical-Cancer-Avian-Flu-SARS-BSE-Hepatitis-C-AIDS-Polio-Spanish-Flu-How-the-Medical-Indust
*Chirp: https://www.chirpbooks.com/audiobooks/virus-mania-corona-covid-19-measles-swine-flu-cervical-cancer-avian
*Nook Audiobooks: https://www.nookaudiobooks.com/audiobook/1037783/Virus-Mania-Corona-COVID-Measles-Swine-Flu-Cervica
*Apple: https://books.apple.com/us/audiobook/id1565689478
References:
1. Virus Mania - 3rd English edition
2. Impure Science - Steven Epstein: https://books.google.co.nz/books/about/Impure_Science.html?id=kZOso0FMsrMC&;redir_esc=y
3. Wikipedia - Germ theory of disease: https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Germ_theory_of_disease
4. Wikipedia - Germ theory denialism: https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Germ_theory_denialism
5. The Germ-Theory of Disease - Prof H. Bastian, BMJ April 10, 1875: https://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/pmc/articles/PMC2295625/pdf/brmedj04565-0003.pdf
6. The challenges of modeling mammalian biocomplexity - Nicholson, et al: https://www.academia.edu/12350051/The_challenges_of_modeling_mammalian_biocomplexity
7. Origins of “opportunistic” in medical literature: https://www.oed.com/view/Entry/131972?rskey=NeA6xy&;result=1&p=emailAoQszLzDuggsI&d=131972
8. Second Thoughts on the Germ Theory - René Dubos, Scientific American, May 1955: https://www.jstor.org/stable/24944640?seq=1
9. Anthrax incidence - United States: https://web.archive.org/web/20161226203133/https://www.cdc.gov/nczved/divisions/dfbmd/diseases/anthrax/technical.html
Subscribe for new YouTube videos ▶ https://www.youtube.com/c/DrSamBailey
Follow me on Odysee (go on you know you want to!) ▶ https://odysee.com/@drsambailey:c
Follow me on LBRY (it's the older version of Odysee but still good)
▶ https://lbry.tv/$/invite/@drsambailey:c
Follow me on BrandNew Tube (yes, it has even more stuff!) ▶ https://brandnewtube.com/@Drsambailey
Send business/sponsorship inquiries to [email protected]
----------------
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=zFS57OJ9VyM
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