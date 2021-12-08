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Social Credit IS HERE! - HIDE Your Money From The TYRANTS! - The Epic Cash Solution With Max Freeman
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786 views • December 08, 2021
Find the Epic Telegram Group HERE:
https://t.me/epiccash
See their site HERE:
https://epic.tech/
STOCK UP ON STOREABLE FOODS HERE:
http://wamsurvival.com/
BUY the new book "Controlled Demolition Of The American Empire" HERE:
https://dollarvigilante.com/book
See the Dollar Vigilante's NOVEMBER ISSUE HERE:
https://t.co/bDzYAUfaiK?amp=1
DOWNLOAD Ed Bugos' latest free special report HERE:
https://cdn.dollarvigilante.com/ed-bugos-pick
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https://rncstore.com/r?id=bg8qc1
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Josh Sigurdson talks with Max Freeman of Epic Cash about Epic Private Internet Cash and why it's incredibly important to get out of fiat as well as surveillance oriented cryptos and into privacy coins like Epic in the face of vast technocracy and social credit.
It has never been more important to focus on privacy coins. With social credit driver's licenses in places like Utah (many other places to follow), vast surveillance by the tyrannical state, massive levels of inflation and the move towards a great reset, Epic is a project built on Mimblewimble which easily defends people against this inevitable foe.
Max Freeman explains the ins and outs of Epic Cash, where to get it (Vite Wallet), why it's different from other privacy coins and how it can be used as a currency as well as to be mined.
The scarcity proponent on top of the privacy and of course the coming Christmas airdrop of ERC tokens makes this one of the most bullish looking currencies of the decade.
Stay tuned for more from WAM!
See our EPICFUNDME HERE:
https://epicfundme.com/251-world-alternative-media
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World Alternative Media
2021
https://t.me/epiccash
See their site HERE:
https://epic.tech/
STOCK UP ON STOREABLE FOODS HERE:
http://wamsurvival.com/
BUY the new book "Controlled Demolition Of The American Empire" HERE:
https://dollarvigilante.com/book
See the Dollar Vigilante's NOVEMBER ISSUE HERE:
https://t.co/bDzYAUfaiK?amp=1
DOWNLOAD Ed Bugos' latest free special report HERE:
https://cdn.dollarvigilante.com/ed-bugos-pick
GET YOUR APRICOT SEEDS at the life-saving Richardson Nutritional Center HERE:
https://rncstore.com/r?id=bg8qc1
OUR GOGETFUNDING CAMPAIGN:
https://gogetfunding.com/help-keep-wam-alive/
Josh Sigurdson talks with Max Freeman of Epic Cash about Epic Private Internet Cash and why it's incredibly important to get out of fiat as well as surveillance oriented cryptos and into privacy coins like Epic in the face of vast technocracy and social credit.
It has never been more important to focus on privacy coins. With social credit driver's licenses in places like Utah (many other places to follow), vast surveillance by the tyrannical state, massive levels of inflation and the move towards a great reset, Epic is a project built on Mimblewimble which easily defends people against this inevitable foe.
Max Freeman explains the ins and outs of Epic Cash, where to get it (Vite Wallet), why it's different from other privacy coins and how it can be used as a currency as well as to be mined.
The scarcity proponent on top of the privacy and of course the coming Christmas airdrop of ERC tokens makes this one of the most bullish looking currencies of the decade.
Stay tuned for more from WAM!
See our EPICFUNDME HERE:
https://epicfundme.com/251-world-alternative-media
JOIN OUR NEWSLETTER HERE:
https://www.iambanned.com/
JOIN our Telegram Group HERE:
https://t.me/worldalternativemedia
JOIN US On BitChute:
https://www.bitchute.com/channel/gzFCj8AuSWgp/
JOIN US On Flote:
https://flote.app/JoshSigurdson
JOIN US On Odysee (formerly LBRY) HERE:
https://odysee.com/@WAM:0
BUY WAM NFTs HERE:
https://rarible.com/worldalternativemedia
JOIN US on Rumble Here:
https://rumble.com/c/c-312314
FIND WAM MERCHANDISE HERE:
https://teespring.com/stores/world-alternative-media
FIND OUR CoinTree page here:
https://cointr.ee/joshsigurdson
JOIN US on SubscribeStar here:
https://www.subscribestar.com/world-alternative-media
We will soon be doing subscriber only content!
LIKE us on Facebook here:
https://www.facebook.com/LibertyShallPrevail/
Follow us on Twitter here:
https://twitter.com/WorldAltMedia
DONATE PAYPAL HERE:
[email protected]
Help keep independent media alive!
Pledge here! Just a dollar a month can help us alive!
https://www.patreon.com/user?u=2652072&;ty=h&u=2652072
BITCOIN ADDRESS:
18d1WEnYYhBRgZVbeyLr6UfiJhrQygcgNU
World Alternative Media
2021
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