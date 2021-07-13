Alexis Bugnolo: The Truth Is Our Best Defense and Our Greatest Weapon and Ally

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Frà Alexis Bugnolo: Vaccinated people who are dying are going to get really angry. And they’re going to start riots in big cities. So I highly recommend you do what Christ says at the end of time, flee the city, go to the countryside, and defend yourself, arm yourself. And I believe that the truth is our best defense and our greatest weapon and ally.