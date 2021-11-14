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Inevitable Acquittal of Rittenhouse
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20 views • November 14, 2021
The statist propaganda machine made Kyle into a Klansman, but with the trial televised, the left are becoming red-pilled, and that’s bad news for the Democrat cult. Stand and fight with our guests Swoop, Rocky and Paul Sutliff.
Our live shows can be heard every Sunday from 3 to 5 PM EST on local radio FM station Fox News 94.9 WJJF - covering Connecticut, Rode Island and Long Island, NY. Listen live from http://freedomondeck.com/ - and find the archives there and on most video platforms, and on Spotify!
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Email Chet and Brian at [email protected]
Email CV at [email protected]
Alpha Eye – novel by CV Berton available on Amazon: http://bit.ly/AlphaEye
http://www.swoopsworld.com/
http://paulsutliff.com/
Our live shows can be heard every Sunday from 3 to 5 PM EST on local radio FM station Fox News 94.9 WJJF - covering Connecticut, Rode Island and Long Island, NY. Listen live from http://freedomondeck.com/ - and find the archives there and on most video platforms, and on Spotify!
Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/freedomondeck/.
Email Chet and Brian at [email protected]
Email CV at [email protected]
Alpha Eye – novel by CV Berton available on Amazon: http://bit.ly/AlphaEye
http://www.swoopsworld.com/
http://paulsutliff.com/
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