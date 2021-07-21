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W.H.O Whistleblower Blows the Lid on What's Going on and What has Switzerland Preparing For
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435 views • July 21, 2021
The Highwire's Del Bigtree talks with former ethics researcher at the W.H.O., Astrid Stuckelburger, PhD,. Astrid opens the door to a behind-the-scenes look at our top world health agency, their conflicts of interests, and who’s really been pulling the strings in the #Covid19 pandemic response.
Is this so-called plandemic the catalyst ushering in the Gates' et al plot for the NWO, New World Order [Some might say Nazi World Order, or the Fourth Reich].
New buildings in place, immunity from prosecution in place... find out more.
July 20, 2021
Credit The Highwire & Del Bigtree
thehighwire.com
Is this so-called plandemic the catalyst ushering in the Gates' et al plot for the NWO, New World Order [Some might say Nazi World Order, or the Fourth Reich].
New buildings in place, immunity from prosecution in place... find out more.
July 20, 2021
Credit The Highwire & Del Bigtree
thehighwire.com
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