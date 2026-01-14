BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrighteon SocialBrighteon.AI
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech.Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Scott Adams Used to Say...
The Prisoner
The PrisonerCheckmark Icon
10150 followers
Follow
2
Download MP3
Share
Report
Support This Channel

This channel has partnered with the Brighteon Store and receives a small commission from all sales generated from an affiliate link.

Click the shop now button below to help out this channel.

Shop NowLearn More
237 views • 1 day ago

I used my most recent video of his stupid ass and laid a new soundtrack over it. Buhbye Scott!

Sources

My original vid

https://old.bitchute.com/video/tCPFNR1Cq7W2/

Music: Deodato ~ Also Sprach Zarathustra (2001) 1973 Jazz Funk Purrfection Version

Check out some cool duds at the store:

https://kurganwear.printify.me

-----

This video shows you how to run a search on VAERS:

https://old.bitchute.com/video/DTWs4oouteSY/

Source: https://wonder.cdc.gov/vaers.html

More data here:

https://www.openvaers.com/covid-data/mortality

You can help support Kurgan's coffee addiction by donating here:

https://www.buymeacoffee.com/thekurganru

Email me with info or to say hello:

[email protected]

We have cool T-shirts and mugs!

https://kurganwear.printify.me/category/all/1

Mirrored - The Kurgan Report

Keywords
vaccinecoviddied suddenly
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos

No related videos yet.

Recent News
The compounding interest of prevention: How lifelong heart-healthy habits pay off

The compounding interest of prevention: How lifelong heart-healthy habits pay off

Willow Tohi
U.K. proposal to decriminalize abortion at any stage of pregnancy sparks fears of sex-selective INFANTICIDE

U.K. proposal to decriminalize abortion at any stage of pregnancy sparks fears of sex-selective INFANTICIDE

Laura Harris
Canada&#8217;s MAID program under fire after tragic death of depressed 26-year-old

Canada’s MAID program under fire after tragic death of depressed 26-year-old

Patrick Lewis
How sleep apnea risk is tightly linked to a mental health crisis in middle-aged and older adults

How sleep apnea risk is tightly linked to a mental health crisis in middle-aged and older adults

Ava Grace
The science of SLEEP: Expert-backed strategies for optimal rest and performance

The science of SLEEP: Expert-backed strategies for optimal rest and performance

Evangelyn Rodriguez
Not just genetic: 24-year-old dies of DEMENTIA, prompting research into environmental causes

Not just genetic: 24-year-old dies of DEMENTIA, prompting research into environmental causes

Lance D Johnson
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon.NewsBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrighteon.AI
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Keyboard Shortcuts
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy