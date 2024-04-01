We ARE moving forward!

Hi Y'all! Happy Easter! Secondly, you may have noticed I have not been active for the past several weeks. I appreciate your patience with me and the team, I assure you that good things are happening. To let you in on some background information, we had an investor who was helping move the Patriot Country Music Mission forward pull out on us abruptly and we had to make some important adjustments to ensure that you all could still have access to many important music projects coming up.

THE FANTASTIC NEWS... WE HAVE SUCCEEDED IN MAKING THOSE ADJUSTMENTS!

Along with that, we ARE actively looking for new investors for the Robert Lane Patriot Country Music Mission so that we can continue producing high-quality music/videos to help reshape our American culture as we restore our republic for future generations. If you know anyone who would be willing to make investments in our cause please reach out to us at:

[email protected]



Stay tuned for some great songs and music videos that are already underway in the near future.