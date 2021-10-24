Beware Of These People; Grieving the Spirit Of God

leading you down a path where you will have not exercised your faith to stand against what is unfolding. Sorry I trust no one, but due to where we are in the war between God and the devil, I share how Im led as to the war against the body of Christ where many are and will fall away is now. Im not like other or most Christians you will know as who I am

to God is what matters to me, not being popular with man. This share is for the few who God wants to reach.



Mr Henderson doesnt set rapture date, I have never seen him do it before, I was thinking about others at the same time who do. I dont listen his videos much now but not unsubbed as yet.



Sorry about the background noise in the video; lol that would be someone snoring. I dont have my own room/bedroom so I get my videos in as and when I can. God is good as Im blessed to have a roof over my head or use of internet etc, but not for long.