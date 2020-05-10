© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Police in Australia Arrested the Parents & took the Children!!
Follow
2
Download MP3
Share
Report
121 views • May 10, 2020
One of the goals of the New World Order is to DESTROY FAMILY UNITS and essentially make children “the property of the state”.
THESE #NWO #MartialLaw #COVID police in Australia are ‘getting in some practice’ splitting up families, for the crime of going for a walk on a sunny day!
THESE #NWO #MartialLaw #COVID police in Australia are ‘getting in some practice’ splitting up families, for the crime of going for a walk on a sunny day!
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.