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What You Want (Need) to Know About the COVID Vaccine and Outpatient Therapy
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50 views • February 10, 2021
This is a doctor/scientist virtual meeting focusing on COVID-19, the safe and effective outpatient therapy that is available but being suppressed, and the realities of the inadequately tested mRNA COVID "vaccines". There are eight doctors/scientists participating in this panel format meeting. Given the massive efforts to market and coerce people to take the vaccine without sharing the dangers, this is a must see video. More information about this video can be found at this channel on Telegram: Keep the Torch of Freedom Alive.
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