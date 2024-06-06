Worldwide Supplier For Methylene Blue USP Grade (99% Purity) Powder: https://www.sacredpurity.com/methyleneblue.html





What Is Methylene Blue, Its History, Benefits, And More! - https://bit.ly/3PKTRGs

Methylene Blues Scientifically Proven Health Benefits! - https://bit.ly/3VUFJM8

Methylene Blue Contraindications - (Safety Info) - https://sunfruitdan.co/45frlo7

Why You Should Test for a G6PD Deficiency Before Taking Methylene Blue! - https://bitly.ws/3b8Jr

WARNING METHYLENE BLUE & LIVER PROBLEMS! - https://sunfruitdan.co/3X2Zg1s

WARNING METHYLENE BLUE & KIDNEY PROBLEMS! - https://sunfruitdan.co/450q4kP

How To Make A Methylene Blue 1% Solution! - https://bit.ly/3WHcjlz

Why You Should Make Your Own Methylene Blue 1% Solution! - https://bit.ly/3ZJR2Kj





Join My Methylene Blue Group: https://www.facebook.com/groups/methyleneblue





Would you like private coaching with Sun Fruit Dan? If you answered YES, click this link: https://www.sacredpurity.com/coaching.html





The Minimum Effective And Optimal Methylene Blue DOSE!





I frequently get asked by people what the minimum and optimal dose of Methylene Blue they need to take to gain the vast array of nootropic, detox, and healing benefits it is scientifically proven to provide people with.





So I have created this video, "The Minimum Effective And Optimal Methylene Blue DOSE!" to fully answer the questions I keep getting asked about in regard to the dosing with Methylene Blue.





If you want to learn about this thoroughly, watch the video "The Minimum Effective And Optimal Methylene Blue DOSE!" from start to FINISH!





Check out Sun Fruit Dan’s USA or UK Amazon store to find lists of the best health and healing remedies by clicking here:

(USA) https://www.amazon.com/shop/sunfruitdan (UK) https://www.amazon.co.uk/shop/sunfruitdan





Truedark Biohack Blue Light Blocking Glasses Website (USE THIS COUPON TO GET 10% OFF: CCSFD10): https://bit.ly/2FcMRiS





The Shoes I Wear:

Vibram Men's V Running Shoe - https://amzn.to/2veKfeE

Vibram Men's KSO EVO Five Finger Shoes - https://amzn.to/2GFlmMY





The Supplements I Use:

Thorne Research - Multi-Vitamin Elite - https://amzn.to/2UyUb1T

Allmax Creatine Monohydrate: https://amzn.to/2snm2nm

Magnesium Glycinate - https://amzn.to/3QdFxHh

Flameout® Omega-3 Fish Oil - https://amzn.to/2REUeno







