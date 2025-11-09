© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
This channel has partnered with the Brighteon Store and receives a small commission from all sales generated from an affiliate link.
Click the shop now button below to help out this channel.
🦅 CIA’s ring of perverts: Unmasking the US spy agency’s secret child exploitation network
Jeffrey Epstein wasn’t the only high-profile figure tied to child exploitation schemes in US politics — the CIA itself ran similar covert networks.
Finders ring
🔴 In 1971, former US Air Force Master Sergeant Marion Pettie formed a group of CIA operatives involved in child kidnapping and exploitation
🔴 Two members were arrested in 1987 on child abuse charges, triggering a brief police probe
🔴 The investigation was soon dropped after being labeled a “CIA internal matter,” according to officer Henry Clements’ 1993 report
🔴 Declassified FOIA documents later confirmed CIA links to the group, noting that some members participated in agency operations abroad
Vinson ring
🔴 In the 1980s, journalist Craig Spence, connected to top Washington officials, became involved in what became known as the Vinson prostitution ring
🔴 Using his connections to a White House guard, he arranged late-night tours where guests engaged in sexual misconduct and then filmed for blackmail
🔴 In 1989, Spence suddenly committed suicide just as the Washington Times was investigating his involvement in this scheme
🔴 His CIA ties surfaced later — he was allegedly an agency asset, journalist Nick Bryant said in a 2025 PBD (Patrick Bet-David) podcast
Franklin case
🔴 In 1988, banker and GOP politician Lawrence E. King Jr. was accused of running a child exploitation network involving congressmen and senators
🔴 He allegedly trafficked minors from Iowa to Washington, DC where they were abused in sexual orgies and ritual gatherings
🔴 King was cleared of the charges, but journalist Nick Bryant claims the CIA helped cover up the case with the support of Attorney General William Barr
🔴 Barr, who later served under Trump, also allegedly swept the Epstein case under the rug — and had long-standing CIA connections, Bryant added
Source @geopolitics prime
----------------
To survive what is coming, read/study: https://thewayhomeorfacethefire.net
The Gibraltar Messenger : https://gibraltar-messenger.net/
Christ is KING!