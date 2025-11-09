🦅 CIA’s ring of perverts: Unmasking the US spy agency’s secret child exploitation network



Jeffrey Epstein wasn’t the only high-profile figure tied to child exploitation schemes in US politics — the CIA itself ran similar covert networks.



Finders ring



🔴 In 1971, former US Air Force Master Sergeant Marion Pettie formed a group of CIA operatives involved in child kidnapping and exploitation



🔴 Two members were arrested in 1987 on child abuse charges, triggering a brief police probe



🔴 The investigation was soon dropped after being labeled a “CIA internal matter,” according to officer Henry Clements’ 1993 report



🔴 Declassified FOIA documents later confirmed CIA links to the group, noting that some members participated in agency operations abroad



Vinson ring



🔴 In the 1980s, journalist Craig Spence, connected to top Washington officials, became involved in what became known as the Vinson prostitution ring



🔴 Using his connections to a White House guard, he arranged late-night tours where guests engaged in sexual misconduct and then filmed for blackmail



🔴 In 1989, Spence suddenly committed suicide just as the Washington Times was investigating his involvement in this scheme



🔴 His CIA ties surfaced later — he was allegedly an agency asset, journalist Nick Bryant said in a 2025 PBD (Patrick Bet-David) podcast



Franklin case



🔴 In 1988, banker and GOP politician Lawrence E. King Jr. was accused of running a child exploitation network involving congressmen and senators



🔴 He allegedly trafficked minors from Iowa to Washington, DC where they were abused in sexual orgies and ritual gatherings



🔴 King was cleared of the charges, but journalist Nick Bryant claims the CIA helped cover up the case with the support of Attorney General William Barr



🔴 Barr, who later served under Trump, also allegedly swept the Epstein case under the rug — and had long-standing CIA connections, Bryant added



Source @geopolitics prime

----------------

