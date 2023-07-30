Create New Account
X22 Report - Ep 3124b - How Do You Legally Inject Evidence, Trial Of The Century, Trump Card Coming, The Lion
X22 Report
Published Yesterday

 The [DS] know that they have to stop Trump they will indict him as the evidence pours out against [HB] & [JB]. The [DS] knows that [JB] is a liability, change of batter is coming. The [DS] indict against Trump will allow Trump to introduce evidence of election fraud. The Trump card is coming. The lion is roaring and about to attack .

