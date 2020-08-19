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CANNA WORLD EXPO - ORGANIC CBD VETERINARIAN FORMULATED FOR DOGS - POPPY WILLOW
CANNA WORLD EXPO
CANNA WORLD EXPO
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19 views • August 19, 2020
CANNA WORLD EXPO’S ONLINE WORLD CONFERENCE

CANNA WORLD EXPO is free, fun online infotainment (education & entertainment). A living library of news updates, CWE provides a foundation for building the global cannabis industry. Canna World Expo features 24+ industry experts, celebrities, and news journalists as panel moderators at each online event held in November, April and August.

Canna World Expo sincerely appreciates Poppy Willow for explaining
the distinct difference between people CBD and pet CBD formulations. In this video viewers will see how CBD has a calming effect on a nervous vehicle passenger before and after. This video is a must watch for pet owners.

For additional information, visit https://cannaworldexpo.com
To register for the next CWE, visit https://cannaworldexpo.com/register
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cbddoghemppetveterinariancanna world expoorganic hemppoppy willowsalmon oilserving sizedog cbd video
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© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

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