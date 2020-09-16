37. MMS COMUSAV Conference 06272020: Medical Doctors, Coronavirus and treatment with Chlorine Dioxide (Subtitled)

Presentations from the following Doctors: Dr. Poveda - Spain, Dr. Zavala - Mexico, Dr. Insignares - Colombia, Dra. Callisperis - Bolivia and Dr. Quinonez from Equador. Dr. Quinonez actually had Covid-19 and just about died before he was able to take CDS (Chlorine Dioxide), which saved his life. This may be one of the last full conferences that I will be posting with subtitles because youtube has formally threatened me with a strike on my account. They also deleted this video from my account. (At least they were nice enough to let me know that it was coming before they did) Appearantly, they have these conferences referenced as material that should be sensored. I'll see what I can do to keep these coming with english subtitles.