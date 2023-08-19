Ultracore (2019, Mega Drive)

Ultracorps is a shoot'em up and run'n'gun orginally developed by Swedish
company Digital Illusions (nowadays called DICE). It was being
developed under the name Hardcore for the Genesis / Mega Drive and Sega
Mega CD. It was planned to be published by British company Psygnosis,
but was cancelled when Psygnosis stopped all Genesis / Mega Drive
projects to focus on the Playstation. The Genesis / Mega Drive version
was almost completed. The game was reprogrammed and published under the
name Ultracore by Strictly Limited Games (a label of German company
United Games Entertainment) (worldwide) and Columbus Circle (in Japan).
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.