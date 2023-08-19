Ultracore (2019, Mega Drive)

Ultracorps is a shoot'em up and run'n'gun orginally developed by Swedish company Digital Illusions (nowadays called DICE). It was being developed under the name Hardcore for the Genesis / Mega Drive and Sega Mega CD. It was planned to be published by British company Psygnosis, but was cancelled when Psygnosis stopped all Genesis / Mega Drive projects to focus on the Playstation. The Genesis / Mega Drive version was almost completed. The game was reprogrammed and published under the name Ultracore by Strictly Limited Games (a label of German company United Games Entertainment) (worldwide) and Columbus Circle (in Japan).

