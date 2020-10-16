© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Viola Moonshape — In the Studio 004
Follow
1
Download MP3
Share
Report
9 views • October 16, 2020
9 May 2020. Vocal guitar track for "Reaction to Pyramid Song"
Dry, not yet processed. Motto: If you can't play like Jonny, scream like Jonny.
I will post the song in a few days.
It didn't turn out to become a vocal guitar track; it became a vocal scream track. :)
Here's the final product: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=tDZE4...
https://violamoonshape.com
Dry, not yet processed. Motto: If you can't play like Jonny, scream like Jonny.
I will post the song in a few days.
It didn't turn out to become a vocal guitar track; it became a vocal scream track. :)
Here's the final product: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=tDZE4...
https://violamoonshape.com
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.