Brighteon Broadcast News, Aug 29, 2023 - Black fencing erected to HIDE #Lahaina truth from us all... while MILITARY men halt photography attempts
0:00 Intro

0:45 Mask Mandates

10:30 Monosodium Glutamate (MSG)

21:13 Lahaina Black Fencing

33:22 EV Dealers

47:22 IQ Test


- Rob Schneider's best bit yet on the "COVID fairy" and failed #vaccines

- Popular taco sauces found to contain MSG

- Strong push back against mask mandates

- Miles of black fences erected around burn sites in #Lahaina

- Foreign-looking police are patrolling the area

- All photography and videography is blocked by the military

- What is the government hiding in #Maui ?

- Republican activist attorney hunted down and stabbed to death in his own home

- Libtard San Fran bakery refuses to sell donuts to cops because #guns

- Ten obvious lessons that any intelligent person should have learned from COVID 1.0

- Masks don't work, #vaccines don't work, #lockdowns are weapons against the people

- Governments can't be trusted and #depopulation is the ultimate goal


For more updates, visit: http://www.brighteon.com/channel/hrreport


NaturalNews videos would not be possible without you, as always we remain passionately dedicated to our mission of educating people all over the world on the subject of natural healing remedies and personal liberty (food freedom, medical freedom, the freedom of speech, etc.). Together, we’re helping create a better world, with more honest food labeling, reduced chemical contamination, the avoidance of toxic heavy metals and vastly increased scientific transparency.


