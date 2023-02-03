CCP BALLOON OVER THE U.S., 2-LEGGED SNAKES INFESTING WASHINGTON D.C.

END TIME NEWS REPORT * 2.3.2023
CHINESE SPY BALLOON SURVEILLING U.S. ...
https://abcnews.go.com/Politics/chinese-spy-balloon-surveilling-us-senior-official/story?id=96860718
CHINE ADMITS TO SPY BALLOON OVER MONTANA, BUT THEIR EXPLANATION IS RIDICULOUS...
https://100percentfedup.com/breaking-communist-china-admits-to-flying-spy-balloon-over-long-range-missile-sites-in-montana-their-explanation-is-ridiculous/
DEPT. OF NATIONAL DEFENCE STATEMENT RE: CHINESE BALLOON...
https://www.canada.ca/en/department-national-defence/news/2023/02/statement-on-high-altitude-surveillance-balloon.html
BALLOONGATE: SECRETARY OF STATE ANTONY BLINKEN CANCELS TRIP TO CHINA...
https://apnews.com/article/politics-antony-blinken-china-314302278a5f05bdc2df146ed5b35ec6
CHINA BUYS FACTORY NEAR U.S. AIR FORCE BASE...
https://justthenews.com/government/security/chinas-purchase-factory-near-air-force-base-has-assistant-secretary-sounding
ONE HUNDRED DEMOCRATS REFUSE TO DENOUNCE SOCIALISM...
https://www.independentsentinel.com/these-100-democrats-refuse-to-denounce-socialism/
