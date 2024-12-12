SO... WHOS BEEN CONTROLLING THE POPULATION FOR THE LAST CENTURY?

Another video I made over a week ago but I dont think anything has changed far as this goes...

This isnt for the faint of heart or the mindless. This is about the ACTUALL reality of this pinnacle we re seeing. And at the top, its most likely, an outright kill protocall... The "soft kill" days are behind us and what we re seeing now is the narrative of "What happened to us". The hard kill shots like famine, war, weather, economic death, etc are now inbound and in the event we got past that, wed see the colossal absolute of, the "Facts of life" here on this planet as we never knew them to be. On the other side of this veil is a protocall that will not fail, no matter what, is my fear. Whatever has to happen... What we re seeing now, and over the last century, is/was the nice version. And the gloves are slowly coming off and are being replaced w battle gauntlets, possibly. (I have to say that at times like this)