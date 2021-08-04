Kent Heckenlively & Dustin Nemos discussing Vaccines, The Science & History Through Present.

In this interview - We're joined once again by bestselling co-author of Plague of Corruption, Kent Heckenlively. Kent and I discuss the history of vaccines, how they are supposed to work, how they really work, and what is different about the new mRNA vaccines. We discuss the science, the corruption, and speculate on where it is heading.All of this, and much more.For breaking news from one of the most over the target and censored names in the world join our 100% Free newsletter at www.NemosNewsNetwork.com/newsAlso follow us at GabNemos News is 100% listener funded. Thank you for your support in our mission to Break the Cycle of Fake News.If you value our work please consider supporting us with our vetted patriot sponsors!www.NemosNewsNetwork.com/sponsorsShop Patriot & Detox the Deep State with www.RedPillLiving.com, Home of Sleepy Joe - the world's most powerful all natural sleep formula & The Great Awakening Gourmet Coffee for Patriots."Our Specialty, is Waking People Up."Other LinksJoin our Telegram chat: www.NemosNewsNetwork.com/chat