MAKE OUR STAND

c.2005 – Mike Caraway



1) Been sold a bill of goods by liars, thieves and hoods,

We still don’t fly or reach our dreams the way they said we would,

Been taken for a ride, been made to choose up sides,

We’re divided from one another by the tools of pride,

Like chaining our identity to corporate gang idolatry,

Bein puffed up above you ‘cause you ain’t enough like me,

Like turning against our body, murder and robbery by proxy,

Come on, take my hand, let’s not kiss up to loveless fakers and

Let’s make our stand together in this freedom mystery.



2) Been jerked around and fooled, captured at work and school,

That flim-flam enemy has all the money, guns, and rules,

We have only our love, faith in the Lord above,

No one can take away from us this spirit we’re made of,

Celebrities, attorneys, and vice-captains of the company

Blackmail and seduce you to deny reality,

And social engineers promote phony religiosity,

Come on, let’s dance and break the back of the god of the powers that be,

Let’s make our stand together in this holy mystery.



3) Our body’s wrapped in truth, under our armor suit,

Our shoes are ready to spread the peace coming from the good news,

Our flack jacket’s on tight, we’re innocent and right,

We take the helmet of the hope for rescue and new life,

Our shield, the faith, douses those flaming arrows from the evil one,

Our two-edged sword, the Word of God, cuts off the deception,

We battle crafty, heavenly rulers of the gloom of this world system,

Come on, we can dare to play and pray our way for this new day,

Let’s make our stand together in this warfare mystery.



4) The odds are against us, shaken, torn but not crushed,

The story that’s been goin round is breakin down our trust,

Our offenses, defects, addictions and stiff necks

Are used to confuse us, to lose track of where we connect,

Don’t forget all the times we met never were a coincidence,

The whole meaning of life was shinin in those sweet moments,

We’re accepted for what we have, sure don’t matter what we haven’t,

Come on, let’s pour our heart out here, we’re glory partners, heaven-sent,

Let’s make our stand together in this loving mystery.