Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
The New Yorker Ep75 (Mark Levin and Ayaan Hirsi Ali) by Dr. Paul Cottrell
channel image
Dr. Paul Cottrell
1441 Subscribers
Shop now
51 views
Published a day ago

Dr. Paul Cottrell

Website

https://www.the-studio-reykjavik.com

Patreon

https://www.patreon.com/paulcottrell

Buy Me A Coffee

https://www.buymeacoffee.com/paulcottreA


Paul Cottrell (First Channel)

https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCZyk2NYx6wGnpoJ7ApTxWKg


Dr. Paul Cottrell (Second Channel)

https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC2uFLRODwiraqAY8lb5RSfg


Dr. Paul Cottrell (Third Channel)

https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC_RW9q-IXT7N0XouJVgpdEA/featured


Brighteon Channel

https://www.brighteon.com/channels/paulcottrell


Rumble (DrPaulCottrell)

https://rumble.com/c/c-728277


Bitchute

https://www.bitchute.com/channel/0BABUduoochq/


BrighteonStore.com

https://www.brighteonstore.com/?rfsn=6411805.6d2277b&utm_source=refersion&utm_medium=affiliate&utm_campaign=6411805.6d2277b


Boomer Products

http://boomers-forever-young.myshopify.com?ref=16

PROMO CODE: PAUL


Podcast

http://paulcottrell.podomatic.com/


Books:

https://www.amazon.com/Paul-Cottrell/e/B07DSPV44D?ref=sr_ntt_srch_lnk_2&qid=1609172968&sr=8-2


Twitter

@dr_cottrell

https://www.twitter.com/dr_cottrell


GETTR

https://gettr.com/user/paul_cottrell

@Paul_Cottrell


Facebook

https://www.facebook.com/paul.cottrell.92798


* Dr. Paul Cottrell does not represent Harvard University in any official capacity. His comments are his alone.


** Please contact your healthcare professional on your particular healthcare questions and concerns.

Keywords
trumpisraelchinabiden

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2024 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket