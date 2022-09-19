The vaccine accelerates death says Peter McCullough, MD

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Peter McCullough, MD says:
The vaccine is incredibly risky.
If the goal was to reduce the world’s population, the vaccine is doing that.
Life insurance data shows that anyone who got the vaccine has a much higher risk of death.
The vaccine accelerates death from other causes.
If someone has cancer, the vaccine accelerates that.
If someone has heart disease, the vaccine accelerates that.
The vaccine causes blood clotting which can be lethal.
Source : Larry Hobbs, Fat News