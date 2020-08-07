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Why the King James Version (KJV) Bible IS the English Word of God
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27 views • August 07, 2020
Jason Kelty
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCcnLH1nfZe7BY3pE5X57ikw
No music. No fancy video editing. Just listen.
Gail Riplinger's New Age Bible Versions:
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=zpQ_W...
The Underground Christian Network - "Bible Versions Controversy Explained":
http://www.sermonaudio.com/sermoninfo...
My Christian testimony of how I went from atheism to becoming a Biblical Christian:
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=TTgHv...
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCcnLH1nfZe7BY3pE5X57ikw
No music. No fancy video editing. Just listen.
Gail Riplinger's New Age Bible Versions:
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=zpQ_W...
The Underground Christian Network - "Bible Versions Controversy Explained":
http://www.sermonaudio.com/sermoninfo...
My Christian testimony of how I went from atheism to becoming a Biblical Christian:
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=TTgHv...
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