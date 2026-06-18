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Jesus is The Saviour of the world & is The Lord. Brother Ernie speaks on empaths, the crucifixion of Jesus, & Love. This is his last video on utube. Psalm 32
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Brothers, the Lord showed me 2 months ago, an extraordinary vision, regarding the DAY OF THE LORD. I saw myself outside, among the people, and suddenly, an immense light, which encompassed everything, coming from above, of an unimaginable force and power, hit us unexpectedly. At that moment, I didn't have time for anything, I just managed to shout: OH MY GOD! I woke up instantly, and I heard a voice in my head (I knew it was the Lord), which told me: GOAL! And then I told him, remembering that in the BIBLE, it is written that the Lord's Day is a day of great auspiciousness, as it has never been before and will never be again, and I asked Him if this is what we must do, when we see this light. The LORD answered me that that LIGHT is HIM and that our GOAL from that moment, for salvation, is to CRY FOR HIM!! What I can tell you, after this experience, is that the ONLY thing we need is FAITH in the LORD. Believe me, nothing will save us on that day, except HIM! Glory to our Lord! AMEN!!!
Mighty To Save | Maranatha! Music (Lyric Video)
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=-HLVnPjbSaI
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