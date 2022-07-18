Why Canada Is Slipping for Economic Freedom | Fred McMahon

For decades, Canada was one of the top 10 countries in the world for economic freedom but has slipped away in recent years. Fred McMahon, a resident fellow with the Fraser Institute, states that the data from the institute's newest report indicates that the trend continues to worsen, primarily due to government overspending.

In our weekly Inventa Capital segment, Chairman Leo Hathaway of Golden Shield Resources (CSE: GSRI) announces that the company has just closed a C$6.3 million private placement. They also have nine additional drill targets for their Mazoa Hill project in southwestern Guyana.

Show notes: https://goldnewsletter.com/podcast/why-canada-is-slipping-for-economic-freedom/