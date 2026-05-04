White House area shooter STILL ALIVE - taken to HOSPITAL following 'engagement' with Secret Service after pulling GUN — Fox News

White House shooter STILL ALIVE — taken to HOSPITAL following 'engagement' with Secret Service after pulling GUN — Fox News

Brief lockdown near area reportedly LIFTED

Adding: Partial from NBC News, link below for not much more:

The U.S. Secret Service said agents on Monday shot a man near the White House who allegedly opened fire after he was confronted by authorities.

Secret Service Deputy Director Matthew Quinn told reporters that the suspect, described as a “suspicious individual that appeared to have a firearm,” was spotted by plainclothes officers who then alerted uniformed officers to apprehend the man.

The suspect allegedly fled on foot and brandished a firearm, which Quinn said he fired in the direction of Secret Service agents who returned fire. The suspect was taken to a hospital. His condition is unknown.

Quinn added that a bystander, who he said is a minor, was hit by gunfire from the suspect and transported to a hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

https://www.nbcnews.com/politics/white-house/secret-service-says-shot-man-white-house-allegedly-fired-officers-rcna343557