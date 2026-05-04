White House area shooter STILL ALIVE - taken to HOSPITAL following 'engagement' with Secret Service after pulling GUN — Fox News

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
White House shooter STILL ALIVE — taken to HOSPITAL following 'engagement' with Secret Service after pulling GUN — Fox News
Brief lockdown near area reportedly LIFTED
Adding: Partial from NBC News, link below for not much more:
The U.S. Secret Service said agents on Monday shot a man near the White House who allegedly opened fire after he was confronted by authorities.
Secret Service Deputy Director Matthew Quinn told reporters that the suspect, described as a “suspicious individual that appeared to have a firearm,” was spotted by plainclothes officers who then alerted uniformed officers to apprehend the man.
The suspect allegedly fled on foot and brandished a firearm, which Quinn said he fired in the direction of Secret Service agents who returned fire. The suspect was taken to a hospital. His condition is unknown.
Quinn added that a bystander, who he said is a minor, was hit by gunfire from the suspect and transported to a hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.
https://www.nbcnews.com/politics/white-house/secret-service-says-shot-man-white-house-allegedly-fired-officers-rcna343557