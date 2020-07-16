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The Church and Judgment !
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9 views • July 16, 2020
Did you know that the modern-day apostate church is going into judgment and captivity to the Babylonish Beast system in these end-times? 🤔
Many will go into captivity because they have not obeyed God's word. Jer 29:19 "Because they have not hearkened to my words, saith the LORD, which I sent unto them by my servants the prophets, rising up early and sending them; but ye would not hear, saith the LORD."
Through tribulation, many people will come out of the religious church system and obey God. They will be brought to their crucifixion through judgment and the persecutions of the Beast.
Jer. 24:6 "For I will set my eyes upon them for good, and I will bring them again to this land: and I will build them, and not pull them down, and I will plant them, and not pluck them up." So the people who were taken into captivity in that time didn't fight against the Beast. These people would be brought again to their land.
Through the tribulation, God's people are going to be one flock with one shepherd. In Ezekiel chapter 34, God's people were in bondage to these false shepherds. God is angry and is going to deliver His people out of their mouths and give them over to One Shepherd, which is Jesus.
Watch Part 1: https://youtu.be/hgd2FKBtNgY
(The audio quality of these teachings and Bible studies is from the 1990s. We have done everything we can to improve the quality as much as possible. Although these are older recordings the quality of the teachings themselves is excellent! We hope you will enjoy the anointing that David Eells has for teaching and revelation.)
✅Please visit our website below for more teachings and free materials!
📜AUDIO AND VIDEO ARCHIVES: https://www.ubm1.org/?page=sabs
✅SUBSCRIBE https://www.youtube.com/channel/UChmxdLdmr99oVg1CzDFi6RA?sub_confirmation=1
🌐WEBSITE https://www.ubm1.org/
📚FREE BOOK DOWNLOADS https://www.ubm1.org/?page=ubmbooks
🎤UBM Podcast
I love UBM Unleavened Bread Ministries, let's play it!
https://www.podbean.com/ea/pb-g3kzt-e102de
~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~
BABYLON ORDAINED, PART:2: UBM TEACHINGS FROM THE LATE '90s
In the book of Revelation, Babylon is the harlot. She was riding on the back of this 7 head and 10 horn beast. The seven heads being Egypt, the Assyrians, Persian, Greece, and Rome and the dragon and the nondescriptive beast is the last 8th kingdom.
Eze. 17 tells us Babylon was the Great Eagle and the United States fits the type of the Great Eagle being the richest kingdom on earth.
In our day the 7th kingdom is coming and the head of all those kingdoms is Babylon the harlot in Revelation 17 ruling over these kingdoms.
God is raising up the last beast in order to make war against Christianity worldwide to bring God's people to repentance who are in rebellion.
Many will go into captivity because they have not obeyed God's word. Jer 29:19 "Because they have not hearkened to my words, saith the LORD, which I sent unto them by my servants the prophets, rising up early and sending them; but ye would not hear, saith the LORD."
Through tribulation, many people will come out of the religious church system and obey God. They will be brought to their crucifixion through judgment and the persecutions of the Beast.
Jer. 24:6 "For I will set my eyes upon them for good, and I will bring them again to this land: and I will build them, and not pull them down, and I will plant them, and not pluck them up." So the people who were taken into captivity in that time didn't fight against the Beast. These people would be brought again to their land.
Through the tribulation, God's people are going to be one flock with one shepherd. In Ezekiel chapter 34, God's people were in bondage to these false shepherds. God is angry and is going to deliver His people out of their mouths and give them over to One Shepherd, which is Jesus.
Watch Part 1: https://youtu.be/hgd2FKBtNgY
(The audio quality of these teachings and Bible studies is from the 1990s. We have done everything we can to improve the quality as much as possible. Although these are older recordings the quality of the teachings themselves is excellent! We hope you will enjoy the anointing that David Eells has for teaching and revelation.)
✅Please visit our website below for more teachings and free materials!
📜AUDIO AND VIDEO ARCHIVES: https://www.ubm1.org/?page=sabs
✅SUBSCRIBE https://www.youtube.com/channel/UChmxdLdmr99oVg1CzDFi6RA?sub_confirmation=1
🌐WEBSITE https://www.ubm1.org/
📚FREE BOOK DOWNLOADS https://www.ubm1.org/?page=ubmbooks
🎤UBM Podcast
I love UBM Unleavened Bread Ministries, let's play it!
https://www.podbean.com/ea/pb-g3kzt-e102de
~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~
BABYLON ORDAINED, PART:2: UBM TEACHINGS FROM THE LATE '90s
In the book of Revelation, Babylon is the harlot. She was riding on the back of this 7 head and 10 horn beast. The seven heads being Egypt, the Assyrians, Persian, Greece, and Rome and the dragon and the nondescriptive beast is the last 8th kingdom.
Eze. 17 tells us Babylon was the Great Eagle and the United States fits the type of the Great Eagle being the richest kingdom on earth.
In our day the 7th kingdom is coming and the head of all those kingdoms is Babylon the harlot in Revelation 17 ruling over these kingdoms.
God is raising up the last beast in order to make war against Christianity worldwide to bring God's people to repentance who are in rebellion.
Keywords
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