Mitchell Nicholas Gerber -"The Forced Organ Harvesting of The Falun Gong Spiritual Movement in China"

Quantum Nurse www.quantumnurse.life presents

Freedom International Livestream

On Sept 8, 2022 Thursday @ 12:00 PM EST 5:00 PM UK 6:00 PM Germany

Guest: Mitchell Nicholas Gerber

Topic: The Forced Organ Harvesting of The Falun Gong Spiritual Movement in China

Evidence sites:

https://www.learnfalungong.com/

https://faluninfo.net/

Bio:

Mitchell Nicholas Gerber is an investigative journalist, who has dedicated 22 years to exposing The Forced Organ Harvesting of The Falun Gong spiritual movement in China. With a resilient character and a determined mind, he has been working hard on the frontline of a significant cause; which has been coined a “New form of evil.” Mitchell has been traveling the world in a crucial attempt to raise awareness about The Forced Organ Harvesting of The Falun Gong in China; where hundreds of thousands of these innocent practitioners have been rounded up, sent to over 2000 state-mandated hospitals; their organs cut out of their bodies while Alive; the organs then sold for massive amounts of profit, and the bodies then burned in crematories to conceal the evidence.

Mitchell’s intention is to get the word out about The Forced Organ Harvesting in China, as well as, gain support across as many media outlets and channels as possible about this new form of evil, especially against the innocent Falun Gong practitioners; and he calls to action kind-hearted human beings who will welcome an interesting discussion about this continuing crime and pressing topic.





Forced Organ Harvesting in China Evidence Sites:

https://www.learnfalungong.com/

https://faluninfo.net/









Interview Panel







Grace Asagra, RN MA (Holistic Nurse, US, originally from the Phil)

Podcast: Quantum Nurse: Out of the Rabbit Hole from Stress to Bless

www.quantumnurse.life

Quantum Nurse - Bichute https://www.bitchute.com/channel/nDjE6Ciyg0ED/

Quantum Nurse – Apple https://podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast/quantum-nurse-out-of-the-rabbit-hole-from-stress-to-bliss/id1522579988

Quantum Nurse Earth Heroes TVhttp://www.earthheroestv.com/categories/the-freedom-broadcasters?via=grace

Quantum Nurse Rumble https://rumble.com/c/c-764837

Quantum Nurse Podbean https://graceasagra.podbean.com

Hartmut Schumacher

Podcast: GO YOUR OWN PATH

https://anchor.fm/hartmut-schumacher-path





Dr. Jayne Marquis, ND

Podcast: INpowered

https://linktr.ee/INpoweredhealth





Hartmut Schumacher

Podcast: GO YOUR OWN PATH

https://anchor.fm/hartmut-schumacher-path



Roy Coughlan

Podcast: AWAKENING

https://www.awakeningpodcast.org/



