Mitchell Nicholas Gerber -"The Forced Organ Harvesting of The Falun Gong Spiritual Movement in China"

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Quantum Nurse www.quantumnurse.life presents
Freedom International Livestream
On Sept 8, 2022 Thursday @ 12:00 PM EST 5:00 PM UK 6:00 PM Germany
Guest: Mitchell Nicholas Gerber
Topic: The Forced Organ Harvesting of The Falun Gong Spiritual Movement in China
Evidence sites:
https://www.learnfalungong.com/
https://faluninfo.net/
Bio:
Mitchell Nicholas Gerber is an investigative journalist, who has dedicated 22 years to exposing The Forced Organ Harvesting of The Falun Gong spiritual movement in China. With a resilient character and a determined mind, he has been working hard on the frontline of a significant cause; which has been coined a “New form of evil.” Mitchell has been traveling the world in a crucial attempt to raise awareness about The Forced Organ Harvesting of The Falun Gong in China; where hundreds of thousands of these innocent practitioners have been rounded up, sent to over 2000 state-mandated hospitals; their organs cut out of their bodies while Alive; the organs then sold for massive amounts of profit, and the bodies then burned in crematories to conceal the evidence.
Mitchell’s intention is to get the word out about The Forced Organ Harvesting in China, as well as, gain support across as many media outlets and channels as possible about this new form of evil, especially against the innocent Falun Gong practitioners; and he calls to action kind-hearted human beings who will welcome an interesting discussion about this continuing crime and pressing topic.
Forced Organ Harvesting in China Evidence Sites:
https://www.learnfalungong.com/
https://faluninfo.net/
Interview Panel
Grace Asagra, RN MA (Holistic Nurse, US, originally from the Phil)
Podcast: Quantum Nurse: Out of the Rabbit Hole from Stress to Bless
www.quantumnurse.life
Quantum Nurse - Bichute https://www.bitchute.com/channel/nDjE6Ciyg0ED/
Quantum Nurse – Apple https://podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast/quantum-nurse-out-of-the-rabbit-hole-from-stress-to-bliss/id1522579988
Quantum Nurse Earth Heroes TVhttp://www.earthheroestv.com/categories/the-freedom-broadcasters?via=grace
Quantum Nurse Rumble https://rumble.com/c/c-764837
Quantum Nurse Podbean https://graceasagra.podbean.com
Hartmut
Schumacher
Podcast: GO YOUR OWN PATH
https://anchor.fm/hartmut-schumacher-path
Dr.
Jayne Marquis, ND
Podcast: INpowered
https://linktr.ee/INpoweredhealth
Hartmut Schumacher
Podcast: GO YOUR OWN PATH
https://anchor.fm/hartmut-schumacher-path
Roy Coughlan
Podcast: AWAKENING
https://www.awakeningpodcast.org/