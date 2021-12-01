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Jim Cramer psychotic rant calling for a universal vaccine mandate, enforced by the military.
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230 views • December 01, 2021
WATCH: Jim Cramer goes on a psychotic rant calling for a universal vaccine mandate, enforced by the military.
A FULLY VACCINATED man brought #omicron to the US but Jim is calling for a war on the unvaccinated.
From Today’s Godcast: https://www.trunews.com/stream/needle-nazis-mad-march-toward-global-mandatory-vaccination
A FULLY VACCINATED man brought #omicron to the US but Jim is calling for a war on the unvaccinated.
From Today’s Godcast: https://www.trunews.com/stream/needle-nazis-mad-march-toward-global-mandatory-vaccination
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