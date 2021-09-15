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The Danish Satanic Politician Ida Auken - Satanism in Plain Sight [14.09.2021]
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71 views • September 15, 2021
HATSTRUTH: 'An in depth look at the great satanic sustainability UN Agenda 2030 hoax.'
Auken, Ida. "Welcome to 2030. I own nothing, have no privacy, and life has never been better"
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Ida_Auken
https://www.weforum.org/agenda/2016/11/shopping-i-can-t-really-remember-what-that-is/
Ida Auken - Agenda Contributor | World Economic Forum
https://www.weforum.org/agenda/authors/ida-auken
https://www.forbes.com/sites/worldeconomicforum/2016/11/10/shopping-i-cant-really-remember-what-that-is-or-how-differently-well-live-in-2030/
https://twitter.com/wef/status/849459333486317568
A Future Without Waste | Ida Auken - YouTube
9,485 views Jun 8, 2015
MAD - 35.2K subscribers
https://youtu.be/oyl-1B3PkXw
https://www.ft.dk/medlemmer/mf/i/ida-auken
https://da.wikipedia.org/wiki/Ida_Auken
https://da-dk.facebook.com/ida.auken
https://twitter.com/IdaAuken
https://www.instagram.com/idaauken/?hl=da
https://www.socialdemokratiet.dk/politikere/ida-auken/
--
@HATSTRUTH
https://t.me/HATSTRUTH/1713
video_2021-09-14_22-24-27.mp4
Auken, Ida. "Welcome to 2030. I own nothing, have no privacy, and life has never been better"
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Ida_Auken
https://www.weforum.org/agenda/2016/11/shopping-i-can-t-really-remember-what-that-is/
Ida Auken - Agenda Contributor | World Economic Forum
https://www.weforum.org/agenda/authors/ida-auken
https://www.forbes.com/sites/worldeconomicforum/2016/11/10/shopping-i-cant-really-remember-what-that-is-or-how-differently-well-live-in-2030/
https://twitter.com/wef/status/849459333486317568
A Future Without Waste | Ida Auken - YouTube
9,485 views Jun 8, 2015
MAD - 35.2K subscribers
https://youtu.be/oyl-1B3PkXw
https://www.ft.dk/medlemmer/mf/i/ida-auken
https://da.wikipedia.org/wiki/Ida_Auken
https://da-dk.facebook.com/ida.auken
https://twitter.com/IdaAuken
https://www.instagram.com/idaauken/?hl=da
https://www.socialdemokratiet.dk/politikere/ida-auken/
--
@HATSTRUTH
https://t.me/HATSTRUTH/1713
video_2021-09-14_22-24-27.mp4
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