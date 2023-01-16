Secret Letter of Benedict XVI Released After His Death REVEALS The Time of the Antichrist Is Here!

Mother & Refuge of the End Times





Jan 13, 2023

In 2015, Pope Emeritus Benedict XVI wrote a letter to Catholic statesman Vladimir Palko, urging prayer against the 'expanding power of the Antichrist' The full contents of the letter were not revealed until after the Pope's death. Here is an interview with the recipient of the letter who reveals the hidden message!

source: https://www.theamericanconservative.com/benedict-xvi-it-is-the-time-of-antichrist/





