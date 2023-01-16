Secret Letter of Benedict XVI Released After His Death REVEALS The Time of the Antichrist Is Here!

Mother & Refuge of the End Times
Jan 13, 2023
In 2015, Pope Emeritus Benedict XVI wrote a letter to Catholic statesman Vladimir Palko, urging prayer against the 'expanding power of the Antichrist' The full contents of the letter were not revealed until after the Pope's death. Here is an interview with the recipient of the letter who reveals the hidden message!
source: https://www.theamericanconservative.com/benedict-xvi-it-is-the-time-of-antichrist/
📖End Times Spiritual Warfare: Essential Prayers and Sacramentals for Deliverance and Protection!
https://www.amazon.com/dp/B0BPB44RFW
Mirrored from https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=39aDoJnd66Y
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.