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Biden Wants War with Russia - Warmongering Elites Salivating Over Conflict with Putin
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370 views • January 26, 2022
Stew Peters Show.
Kash Patel joins Stew Peters today to discuss the ongoing crisis in the Ukraine, he calls out Putin's bluff and the Deep State's bloodlust.
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Mirrored from https://rumble.com/vt7ndj-biden-wants-war-with-russia-warmongering-elites-salivating-over-conflict-wi.html
Kash Patel joins Stew Peters today to discuss the ongoing crisis in the Ukraine, he calls out Putin's bluff and the Deep State's bloodlust.
Get Dr. Zelenko's Anti-Shedding Treatment, NOW AVAILABLE FOR KIDS: http://zStackProtocol.com
Mirrored from https://rumble.com/vt7ndj-biden-wants-war-with-russia-warmongering-elites-salivating-over-conflict-wi.html
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