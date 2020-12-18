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Dark truths behind Great Reset "transhumanism" exposed
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137 views • December 18, 2020
The New American Video, December 14, 2020
In this interview with Alex Newman for Behind The Deep State, Science and Technology Professor Miklos Lukacs de Pereny explains the facts behind the "transhumanism" craze being promoted by global elites. From ideas on "eternal life" and cognitive enhancement to genetic modification of human beings, these technologies and trends come with enormous moral and ethical concerns. In short, humanity must spend more time thinking about this, because the future is now.
Great reset transhumanism: Merging man & machine
https://www.bitchute.com/video/2aYG68SULfot/
🇺🇸 The New American:
http://www.thenewamerican.com/
📲 Let's Connect! http://www.facebook.com/TheNewAmerican
https://www.youtube.com/c/TheNewAmericanVideo/
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In this interview with Alex Newman for Behind The Deep State, Science and Technology Professor Miklos Lukacs de Pereny explains the facts behind the "transhumanism" craze being promoted by global elites. From ideas on "eternal life" and cognitive enhancement to genetic modification of human beings, these technologies and trends come with enormous moral and ethical concerns. In short, humanity must spend more time thinking about this, because the future is now.
Great reset transhumanism: Merging man & machine
https://www.bitchute.com/video/2aYG68SULfot/
🇺🇸 The New American:
http://www.thenewamerican.com/
📲 Let's Connect! http://www.facebook.com/TheNewAmerican
https://www.youtube.com/c/TheNewAmericanVideo/
https://parler.com/profile/TheNewAmerican
https://twitter.com/NewAmericanMag
https://www.instagram.com/newamericanmag85/
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