Date: Feb. 2, 2026 - Lesson 21-2026. Title: Quiet Sins, Lasting Consequences

Proverbs 20:19–21 warns against the quiet sins that bring lasting consequences. The talebearer exposes secrets and cannot be trusted, while those who talk too freely reveal hearts lacking discretion. The passage then turns to family and legacy—cursing parents invites darkness, and grasping for inheritance through selfish means may bring quick gain but an empty end. In today’s Morning Manna, Rick Wiles and Doc Burkhart examine how words betray character, why impatience corrupts blessing, and how God’s timing—not human manipulation—determines a lasting inheritance.

Lesson 21-2026

Teachers: Rick Wiles and Doc Burkhart





You can partner with us by visiting MannaNation.com, calling 1-888-519-4935, or by mail at PO Box 399 Vero Beach, FL 32961.





MEGA FIRE reveals the ancient recurring cycles of war and economic collapse that have shaped history for 600 years. These patterns predict America is now entering its most dangerous period since World War II. Get your copy today!

www.megafire.world





Get high-quality emergency preparedness food today from American Reserves!

www.AmericanReserves.com





It’s the Final Day! The day Jesus Christ bursts into our dimension of time, space, and matter. Now available in eBook and audio formats! Order Final Day from Amazon today!

www.Amazon.com/Final-Day





Apple users, you can download the audio version on Apple Books!

www.books.apple.com/final-day





Purchase the 4-part DVD set or start streaming Sacrificing Liberty today.

www.Sacrificingliberty.com