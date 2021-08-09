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LARGE PROTEST BBC STUDIOS TODAY
TheBubbaNews
TheBubbaNews
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A LARGE BBC PROTEST TODAY as hundreds of anti-vaccine protesters attempted to storm the BBC's west London studios this afternoon prompting violent clashes with police. #bbc #bbcprotest

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