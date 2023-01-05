This YEAR the World will End and Yeshua will return #worldend #jesusreturns

Biblical Timeline of when Yeshua is returning - 6000 years of Biblical Timeline... action packed 🙂 In order to keep it within 10 minutes, scripture provided in the notes - best to watch it in HD for clarity (and maybe at 0.75 speed :)). For detailed chart refer to https://www.nakedlife.org/doc/rapture-2047ad For commentary on the Book of Revelation: https://heavenscatalyst.org/truth/revelation-commentary/

